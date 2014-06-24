Preview: Athletics at Mets

The Oakland Athletics visit New York for the second time this month as they kick off an eight-game road trip with the opener of a two-game series against the Mets on Tuesday. Oakland made a trip to the Big Apple at the beginning of June, taking two of three from the Yankees during a 5-4 trek. The Athletics return to the East Coast after completing a 7-2 homestand with a 7-6 loss to Boston in 10 innings on Sunday.

Oakland owns the best record in the major leagues at 47-29 and also is one of the best road teams with a 23-14 record away from home. The Mets are one of the bottom-feeders in the National League at 35-41 but still are within reach of first place in the mediocre East Division. New York has been playing better of late, winning four of its last five contests after losing 11 of 14.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (9-2, 2.08 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (7-5, 3.88)

Kazmir limited Boston to two runs and four hits over seven innings on Thursday en route to winning his third straight start and fourth consecutive decision. The 30-year-old has been quite the find for Oakland, allowing more than three runs just once in 15 starts this season and fewer than three in seven of his last eight outings. A first-round pick of the Mets in 2002, Kazmir won his only career start against his original organization, striking out 12 while yielding four hits over six scoreless frames last September as a member of the Cleveland Indians.

Colon extended his unbeaten streak to seven starts on Wednesday, when he allowed one run and four hits in eight innings at St. Louis for his fifth straight victory. The 41-year-old Dominican has given up fewer than three earned runs in each of his last six outings, working at least seven frames five times in that span. Colon, who went 28-15 for Oakland over the last two seasons, is 8-6 with one shutout and a 3.52 ERA in 19 career games (18 starts) against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Juan Lagares, who hasn’t played since June 1 due to a strained right intercostal, is on a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton and could return later in the week.

2. Oakland swept a three-game interleague series against Washington at home in May, while the Mets are 3-4 versus the American League this season.

3. New York RHP Dillon Gee (strained lat) is slated to make a rehab start in the Gulf Coast League on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Mets 2