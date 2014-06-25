Preview: Athletics at Mets

The New York Mets look to complete a sweep of the brief two-game series when they host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. New York soundly thumped major league-leading Oakland in the opener on Tuesday as Chris Young belted two of the team’s four home runs in a 10-1 triumph. Curtis Granderson and Travis d‘Arnaud also went deep and former Athletics pitcher Bartolo Colon worked eight superb innings as the Mets cruised to their fifth win in six games.

Yoenis Cespedes remained hot for Oakland, extending his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 with an RBI. The 28-year-old Cuban has recorded four multi-hit performances during the run but has collected only three RBIs over his last seven contests. The Athletics, who have dropped two in a row following a five-game winning streak, welcomed back Josh Reddick from the disabled list, where he had resided since the beginning of the month due to a knee injury.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Brad Mills (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (3-7, 3.93)

Mills will be making his second start since being acquired from Milwaukee for $1 on June 13. The 29-year-old lasted four innings against Boston on Friday, allowing three runs - two earned - and four hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Mills, who never has faced the Mets, is 3-3 with a 7.53 ERA in 16 major-league games (11 starts).

Wheeler is coming off the best start of his brief career, a three-hit shutout at Miami on June 19 in which he struck out eight. The 24-year-old yielded four runs in each of his previous two outings - both losses - following a two-start stretch during which he gave up a total of one run in 13 frames. Wheeler, who is 0-3 in five home outings this season, will be facing Oakland for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets have reached double digits in runs in back-to-back games for the first time since 2011.

2. Oakland is 1-6 all-time on the road against the Mets, including a 1-3 mark at Citi Field.

3. New York 3B David Wright is riding a career high-tying seven-game RBI streak.

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, Mets 4