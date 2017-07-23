Preview: Athletics at Mets

The New York Mets can match their longest winning streak of the season when they wrap up a three-game interleague set with the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday. A walk-off homer by Wilmer Flores capped a rally from five runs down and gave the Mets a dramatic 6-5 win Saturday - their fourth victory in a row.

They are 5-2 against American League teams, 9-4 in their last 13 home games and 10-5 all time against the Athletics. Jay Bruce also went deep in New York's win and he has reached the 25-homer mark for the seventh time in his last eight seasons. Oakland received homers from Matt Joyce and Matt Chapman in building its early 5-0 lead but the club had just four hits after the third inning while falling to 15-31 on the road. The A's turn to rookie Daniel Gossett in the series finale opposite Rafael Montero for the Mets.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Gossett (1-5, 5.79 ERA) vs. Mets RH Rafael Montero (1-6, 5.40)

Gossett has lost three straight decisions but the latest came in his longest start in the majors, as he allowed three runs in seven innings of a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. He has been hurt by the long ball, allowing 10 homers in 37 1/3 innings, but walked just six batters through his first seven outings. The 24-year-old's major-league debut on June 14 was his only interleague outing and he was rocked for six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings at Miami.

Montero dropped to 2-11 in his career despite allowing two earned runs in six innings against St. Louis his last time out. He has 26 strikeouts and no home runs allowed in 24 2/3 innings as a starter this year but opponents are hitting .320 against him in that role. Montero has never faced Oakland and is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four games (two starts) during interleague play.

Walk-Offs

1. Oakland is 2-10 against National League teams.

2. Flores has homered in consecutive games after going 16 straight without leaving the yard.

3. Mets 3B Jose Reyes is batting .370 over his last 20 games.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Athletics 4