Mets 10, Athletics 1: Chris Young registered his first two-homer performance of the season while Curtis Granderson and Travis d‘Arnaud both went deep and drove in three runs as host New York routed major league-leading Oakland.

Daniel Murphy recorded two hits and an RBI while David Wright added one of each for the Mets, who have won five of their last six contests. Bartolo Colon (8-5) allowed one run and four hits with eight strikeouts in eight innings as he extended his unbeaten streak to eight starts with his sixth straight victory.

Yoenis Cespedes drove in the lone run and registered half of the four hits for the Athletics, who began their eight-game road trip with their second consecutive loss. Scott Kazmir (9-3) was tagged for a season-worst seven runs over three innings and three of the eight hits against him were homers as his four-game winning streak came to an end.

New York spotted Oakland a 1-0 lead before staging a three-run second inning on back-to-back homers by Granderson and Young. Granderson made it 4-1 with an RBI groundout in the third before d‘Arnaud belted a three-run shot later in the frame to open things up.

Young launched his second solo shot of the night in the fifth and the Mets added two runs in the sixth to put away the game. Murphy dropped an RBI single into shallow left-center field and Wright plated a run with a groundout to create a nine-run advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colon has yielded fewer than three runs in each of his last seven starts. ... Oakland RF Josh Reddick (knee) was activated from the disabled list and went 0-for-2 with a walk. The Athletics placed 1B Kyle Blanks (calf) on the DL to make room for Reddick. ... Kazmir surrendered more than three runs for just the second time in 16 starts this season. ... The Mets, who posted an 11-5 victory at Miami on Sunday, have reached double digits in back-to-back games for the first time since 2011 against Detroit.