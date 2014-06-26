Athletics 8, Mets 5: Coco Crisp homered among three hits and drove in a pair of runs and Brandon Moss belted a two-run homer as visiting Oakland built an eight-run lead to earn a split of the two-game series.

Yoenis Céspedes delivered a three-run double and Josh Reddick joined Crisp with two runs scored as the Athletics improved to 6-2 in their last eight. Brad Mills (1-0), acquired from Milwaukee for $1 on June 13, gave Oakland plenty of bang for its buck by giving up three runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings in his second start of the season to earn his first win since July 8, 2012.

Lucas Duda clubbed a pinch-hit, three-run homer, Chris Young added a two-run blast - his third homer in two games - and Curtis Granderson collected three hits for New York, which was denied a season-high fourth straight win. Zack Wheeler (3-8), coming off his first career shutout, lasted only two innings and was battered for six runs on as many hits to drop to 0-3 in five interleague starts.

Moss hit a towering homer to right field off Wheeler in the first before the Athletics pulled away with four runs in the second, getting an RBI single from Crisp and a bases-clearing double from Cespedes to make it 6-0. Crisp smack a solo homer off reliever Dana Eveland in the fourth before a double-play grounder by Mills in the sixth pushed home another run.

Mills gave up one-out singles to Travis d‘Arnaud and Tejada in the seventh, bringing manager Bob Melvin to the mound for a visit. Melvin stayed with Mills and Duda hammered the next pitch to right-center to get the Mets on the board before Young went deep in the eighth to cut the deficit to 8-5. Athleticss closer Sean Doolittle came on in the ninth and struck out the side for his 11th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cespedes, who has 12 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he plans to defend his title in the Home Run Derby during next month’s All-Star Weekend. ... Granderson has reached base safely in 33 straight starts but 3B David Wright had his RBI streak snapped at seven games. ... The Mets open a seven-game road trip at Pittsburgh on Thursday while the Athletics have a day off before resuming their eight-game trek at Miami on Friday.