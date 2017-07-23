Flores' homer caps Mets' comeback vs. A's

NEW YORK -- Wilmer Flores' walk-off homer in the ninth inning capped a stirring comeback by the New York Mets, who scored the game's final six runs and beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Saturday night at Citi Field.

Flores' line-drive homer into the left field seats off Simon Castro (0-1) gave the Mets (45-50) their fourth straight win. The Athletics (43-54) have lost four of five.

The Mets trailed 5-0 before storming back in the sixth and eighth innings.

Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea carried a five-hit shutout into the sixth, when the Mets scored four times.

Flores led off with a double and scored on Jay Bruce's homer. One out later, Jose Reyes legged out a triple after Khris Davis made an awkward leap for his fly ball at the track in left. Travis d'Arnaud followed with an RBI single and scored on a two-out double by Michael Conforto.

The Mets tied the score in the eighth when d'Arnaud doubled with two outs and scored on Lucas Duda's pinch-hit RBI single.

Hansel Robles (6-1) won for the second straight night for the Mets.

D'Arnaud had three hits for the Mets, who received two triples from Reyes and two hits apiece from Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera -- the latter of whom made his first major league start at third base.

Matt Joyce's leadoff homer began a four-run first for the Athletics, who received RBIs later in the inning from Davis (single), Bruce Maxwell (double) and Matt Chapman (sacrifice fly).

The Athletics went ahead 5-0 on Chapman's homer in the third.

Manaea allowed four runs, 10 hits and one walk while striking out two in 5 2/3 innings. Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler gave up five runs, seven hits and four walks while striking out six in five innings.

NOTES: Mets 2B Neil Walker (left hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas and went 1-for-3. ... Mets INF Asdrubal Cabrera's only previous appearance at third base came in his major league debut on Aug. 8, 2007, when he played there for the Cleveland Indians in the final two innings of a 13-inning game. ... Athletics IF/DH Ryon Healy, who left Friday's game when he was hit in the face by a ground ball, didn't start but singled as a pinch-hitter. ... Athletics SS Chad Pinder (left hamstring) homered in a rehab game for Triple-A Nashville on Friday.