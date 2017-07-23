Chapman homer lifts A's over Mets

NEW YORK -- Matt Chapman atoned for a baserunning blunder by hitting the tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning Sunday afternoon and the Oakland Athletics edged the New York Mets 3-2 at Citi Field.

The Athletics (44-54) avoided being swept in the three-game series by the Mets (45-51), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Chapman had two hits Sunday, including a leadoff double with the Athletics nursing a 2-1 lead in the fifth. He then advanced to third on a wild pitch by Mets right-hander Rafael Montero but was picked off two pitches later by catcher Rene Rivera, a mistake that was magnified when Jaycob Brugman followed with a single.

But Chapman redeemed himself in his next at-bat when he crushed a 2-0 pitch by Montero deep into the left field seats.

The homer put rookie right-hander Daniel Gossett (2-5) in line for his second career win. Gossett allowed two runs, five hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings.

Daniel Coulombe, Blake Treinen and Santiago Casilla limited the Mets to one baserunner in the final three innings, with Casilla picking up his 16th save with a one-hit ninth.

Marcus Semien (first inning) and Khris Davis (fourth inning) each hit solo homers for the Athletics and finished with two hits apiece.

Michael Conforto had two hits, including a third-inning solo homer, for the Mets, and Jose Reyes delivered a run-scoring groundout in the sixth.

Montero (1-7) allowed three runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out four in a season-high seven innings. He also had his first hit in 29 big league at-bats by singling to right-center field in the fifth.

NOTES: The first pitch was delayed an hour by rain. ... The Mets' top prospect, Triple-A Las Vegas SS Amed Rosario, was hospitalized Saturday with a stomach issue. Las Vegas manager Pedro Lopez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Rosario has been battling stomach discomfort off and on for a couple weeks. ... The Mets signed IF J.J. Franco to a minor league contract. He is the son of former Mets LHP John Franco, who is the franchis saves leader. ... Athletics RHP Jharel Cotton (thumb blister) will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Monday. ... Athletics RHP Ryan Dull (right knee) could return to the majors this week.