Flores' homer caps Mets' comeback vs. A's

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets episode "The One Where Wilmer Hits The Dramatic Walk-Off Homer Around The Trade Deadline" officially got a sequel Saturday night.

The Mets' flickering playoff hopes rely on the second episode unfolding at least half as well as the first.

Wilmer Flores hit his second career walk-off homer, a line drive shot to left with two outs in the ninth inning, to cap a stirring comeback by the Mets, who scored the game's final six runs to edge the Oakland Athletics 6-5 at Citi Field.

The Mets and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler fell behind 4-0 in the first and were being blanked on five hits entering the sixth before storming back against Athletics starter Sean Manaea and four relievers.

Wheeler and a trio of relievers unaccustomed to high-leverage situations -- Josh Smoker, Josh Edgin and Hansel Robles -- combined to blank Oakland over the final six innings.

"The way things have been going, if you can help out in a big win like this if you can make an impact, I think it helps the entire spirit of the club," Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Now the Mets (45-50), who have won four straight but are 10 games behind in the National League wild card race, hope Flores' second walk-off homer resonates as much as his first one did.

Flores' 12th-inning homer hours after the trade deadline July 31, 2015 lifted the Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Nationals and started a season-ending 38-22 run by New York, which won the NL East and advanced to the World Series.

That blast came two days after Flores, believing he was about to be traded with Wheeler to the Milwaukee Brewers for Carlos Gomez, was captured by television cameras wiping tears from his eyes while he played shortstop.

There have been no tears for Flores lately, just a spate of trade rumors involving the 25-year-old utility infielder, who has only started twice since the All-Star Break, as well as several of his veteran teammates.

"You get used to one place and you obviously don't want to leave," said Flores, who was signed by the Mets on his 16th birthday in 2007. "Got all my friends here and you feel comfortable in one place. You want to stay."

Flores, who steps to the plate to the theme from the sitcom "Friends," whose every episode's title began with "The One ...," began the rally in the sixth inning Saturday, when he hit a leadoff double and scored on Jay Bruce's two-run homer.

One out later, Jose Reyes legged out his second triple of the game after Khris Davis made an awkward leap for his fly ball at the track in left. Travis d'Arnaud followed with an RBI single and scored on a two-out double by Michael Conforto.

The Mets tied the score in the eighth when d'Arnaud doubled with two outs and scored on Lucas Duda's pinch-hit RBI single.

Robles (6-1), who earned his second win in as many nights, worked around a two-out walk in the top of the ninth before Flores hit a 1-0 pitch off rookie Simon Castro (0-1) well into the left field seats.

Smoker, Edgin and Robles allowed just three hits over four innings. The trio, forced into key duty because Addison Reed and Erik Goeddel each threw the previous two days and Jerry Blevins earned a five-out save Friday appeared together in a Mets victory for only the second time this season and the first since a 16-inning win over the Miami Marlins on April 13.

"We've got to score some runs in the middle innings, too, when we've knocked their starter out," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. "We have to try to lengthen our lead at that point."

Wheeler gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings, though he allowed only one runner beyond first base in his final three innings.

"Because we were so short in our pen tonight, we had to get five or six out of him," Collins said. "Allowed us to set up the bullpen the way we did."

D'Arnaud had three hits for the Mets.

Matt Joyce's leadoff homer began a four-run first for the Athletics (43-54) who have lost four of five. Oakland received RBIs later in the inning from Davis (single), Bruce Maxwell (double) and Matt Chapman (sacrifice fly).

The Athletics went ahead 5-0 on Chapman's homer in the third.

Manaea allowed four runs, 10 hits and one walk while striking out two in 5 2/3 innings.

"The offense did really well at the very beginning of the game," Manaea said. "But at the end of the day, this loss is still kind of on me."

NOTES: Mets 2B Neil Walker (left hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas and went 1-for-3. ... Mets SS Jose Reyes had two triples for the first time since Sept. 7, 2012. ... Athletics IF/DH Ryon Healy, who left Friday's game when he was hit in the face by a ground ball, didn't start but singled as a pinch-hitter. ... Athletics SS Chad Pinder (left hamstring) homered in a rehab game for Triple-A Nashville on Friday.