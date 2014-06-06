Preview: Athletics at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have scored a total of 29 runs over their last four games, but their explosive lineup figures to be tested this weekend by an Oakland Athletics pitching staff that boasts a major league-best 2.90 ERA. The teams begin their three-game series Friday in Oakland with Tommy Milone seeking his fourth straight win. Baltimore shortstop J.J. Hardy is looking to bounce back from a dismal game Thursday, when he committed a career-high three errors in an 8-6 loss at Texas.

Oakland had its five-game winning streak snapped Thursday, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism as the team continues its nine-game road trip. Athletics starting pitchers are 14-4 with a 2.61 ERA over the last 26 games, and third baseman Josh Donaldson is batting .308 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs over his last 24 contests. Baltimore right fielder Nick Markakis carries a 10-game hitting streak into the series, and has homered in each of his last two games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Tommy Milone (3-3, 3.60 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (6-2, 4.26)

After going winless in his first five starts, Milone has turned things around with a 3-0 mark and 1.67 ERA over his last five outings. The 27-year-old received a no-decision Saturday against the Angels, allowing three runs on nine hits over six frames. Milone, who is 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA in two career starts against Baltimore, has gone 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in five home starts this season while posting a 1-3 record and 5.60 ERA in five road outings.

Chen has been impressive in three career starts against Oakland while posting a 3-0 record with a 0.44 ERA, including 2-0 and a 0.71 ERA in two home starts. The 28-year-old, who is the first Taiwanese-born player in Orioles history, earned his sixth win Sunday after holding Houston to one run over 5 1/3 innings. Baltimore is 15-2 when Chen pitches seven or more innings, but has only reached that point twice in his first 11 starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milone owns a 7.20 ERA in the first inning and a 2.88 ERA for the rest of the game.

2. Hardy has gone 73 games without a home run, marking the longest homerless drought of his career.

3. Oakland is 22-4 when scoring first.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Orioles 4