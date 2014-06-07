Preview: Athletics at Orioles

The Oakland Athletics look to improve on their American League-best record as they continue their three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Saturday. Oakland improved to 38-23 overall and 3-1 on its nine-game road trip as it rallied for a 4-3 triumph in 11 innings Friday in the series opener. Josh Donaldson and Derek Norris homered, Yoenis Cespedes hit a game-tying double in the eighth inning and pinch hitter Stephen Vogt ripped the winning single as the Athletics posted their sixth win in seven games.

The Orioles returned home following a 5-5 road trip but suffered their second straight loss after winning four in a row. Nick Markakis enters Saturday’s contest with an 11-game hitting streak after going 2-for-5 in the opener but was thrown out at the plate in the 10th inning while attempting to score on a single by Adam Jones. Markakis hasn’t been held without a hit since an 0-for-5 performance against Cleveland on May 25.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (6-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (0-1, 11.25)

Gray is coming off his third consecutive victory as he allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The 24-year-old has gone 3-0 in seven starts since suffering his lone loss of the season on April 23 versus Texas, which he avenged five days later by tossing his first career shutout. Gray lost his only career outing against Baltimore, surrendering six runs in 3 1/3 frames.

Gausman did not fare well in his first start of the season, surrendering five runs in four innings of a loss to Detroit on May 14. The 23-year-old went 3-5 with a 5.66 ERA in 20 appearances - five starts - last campaign. Gausman, who is filling in for the injured Miguel Gonzalez (oblique), never has faced the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland is 23-4 when scoring the first run.

2. Baltimore LHP Johan Santana’s first season with the club is over before it began as the veteran suffered a torn Achilles tendon during an extended spring training game on Friday.

3. Oakland acquired LHP Justin Marks from Kansas City for cash and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

