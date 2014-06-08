Preview: Athletics at Orioles

Although winning at home has proven to be elusive lately, the Baltimore Orioles’ offense appears to be in a groove. The Orioles, who look to take the rubber match of a three-game home set from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, managed only their third victory in their last 10 tries at Camden Yards on Saturday. However, Baltimore has come alive at the plate over the last seven games in particular, batting .308 with 13 homers while averaging six runs during a 5-2 stretch.

Adam Jones has been instrumental during the offensive surge, going 12-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBIs over that same timeframe. The three-time All-Star center fielder hasn’t had nearly as much success against the Athletics’ Scott Kazmir, who has limited Jones to one hit in seven career at-bats and ranks among the top 10 in the American League leaders in wins (eighth), ERA (fourth) and WHIP (second). Oakland possesses the best road record in the majors at 21-12, but has dropped six of its last nine overall away from home.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), MASN (Baltimore), WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (6-2, 2.40 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-6, 4.39)

Kazmir did not factor into the decision during Tuesday’s 5-2, 10-inning victory over the New York Yankees despite striking out a season-high 10 batters. The two-time All-Star, who is 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 18 strikeouts against two walks over his last two turns, allowed two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings and has permitted three runs or fewer in all but one of his 12 starts. Kazmir last faced the Orioles on June 26, yielding an unearned run on one hit over seven frames in a no-decision.

After going 2-6 with a 4.98 ERA over his first 10 turns, Jimenez gave up only one run for the second straight time in Tuesday’s 8-3 triumph over the Texas Rangers. The 30-year-old Dominican scattered four hits over 5 2/3 innings, but hasn’t made it past the sixth inning in either start and is 0-4 with a 5.72 ERA in five home turns. Jimenez hasn’t won since May 8, although he enters Sunday with a 3-0 record and 3.09 ERA in four career outings versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland CF Coco Crisp, who homered and had three of his team’s seven hits in Saturday’s loss, is expected to be held out of the starting lineup Sunday as he continues to deal with neck soreness.

2. The Athletics are 85-45 against the Orioles since the start of the 1999 campaign, but Baltimore can even the all-time series at 252-252 with a win in the finale.

3. Orioles RHP Tommy Hunter, who saved 11 games prior to going on the disabled list with a groin injury, is expected to be activated Sunday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Orioles 3