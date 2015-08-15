Preview: Athletics at Orioles

After ending up on the wrong side of a no-hitter in their last time out, the Baltimore Orioles bounced back in one of the best ways possible – overcoming a four-run deficit and pounding out 16 hits in an extra-inning, walk-off victory. The Orioles look to build upon a solid offensive outing on Saturday when they continue a three-game home set against the Oakland Athletics.

Baltimore went 4-5 on its recently-completed nine-game road trip and had a day off to stew after getting no-hit for the seventh time in franchise history on Wednesday, unable to solve Seattle’s Hisashi Iwakuma. The bats woke up in Friday’s opener, however, as Adam Jones (four RBIs), Chris Davis and Manny Machado each slugged two-run homers, combining to drive in all of the Orioles’ runs in an 8-6, 13-inning victory. Baltimore, which improved to 33-20 at Camden Yards, crawled within 1 1/2 games of the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot in the American League and could easily inch closer in the coming days as the opener marked the first of eight straight at home. The Athletics recorded 17 hits Friday, but suffered their fourth straight loss after stranding 13 runners – including two that were thrown out at home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (1-4, 2.48 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (9-8, 4.45)

Bassitt continued to pitch better than his record indicates during Sunday’s 5-4 win over Houston, limiting the Astros to one run on three hits while fanning a career-high 10 over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision. The 26-year-old Ohio native has yielded only one run over his last two outings – spanning 13 2/3 innings – and has yet to allow more than three runs in any of his seven turns since joining the rotation in late June. Bassitt recorded his only victory of the season versus Baltimore on Aug. 4, throwing seven scoreless frames.

Gonzalez was ineffective once again in a no-decision Sunday versus the Los Angeles Angels, logging 102 pitches while giving up four runs (including two homers) over 4 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old Mexican has recorded only one quality start in his last six trips to the mound and failed to pitch six or more innings eight times in his last 10 turns. Gonzalez took the loss in his head-to-head showdown with Bassitt in his previous start Aug. 4, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland LF Coco Crisp, who entered the opener with seven hits in 73 at-bats this season, went 4-for-6 with three doubles Friday. Crisp last tallied three doubles in a game on June 25, 2008.

2. Baltimore improved to 52-0 when leading after eight innings on Friday despite watching All-Star closer Zach Britton blow a save for the first time in 25 opportunities.

3. A win by the Orioles on Saturday would even the all-time series at 256-256.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Orioles 2