Preview: Athletics at Orioles

While the top dogs in the American League East battle it out elsewhere, the Baltimore Orioles are staying within striking distance, and doing so in dramatic fashion. The Orioles, who have won the first two games of their four-game series with Oakland on walk-off homers, hope to sustain their momentum when the set continues Sunday afternoon.

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have swapped first place twice in the last week and the Orioles are within five games of the top spot following the back-to-back game-winners. Manny Machado did it with a two-run blast in the 13th inning Friday night and Chris Davis slugged a solo shot in the ninth - his second of the game - to give Baltimore a 4-3 triumph Saturday. Davis has three homers in the series, six in his last six games and 15 since the All-Star break, and his 34 home runs on the season rank second in the majors to Seattle’s Nelson Cruz. He will take aim at Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman, who opposes Orioles lefty Wei-Yin Chen.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (6-8, 3.89 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (6-6, 3.21)

Since tossing exactly seven innings in four straight starts, Graveman has completed six just once in his last six outings, including a rocky 4 2/3 innings in a loss at Toronto on Tuesday. He allowed four runs (two earned), falling to 0-4 during the six-game swoon. The 24-year-old, who owns a 3.17 ERA in 10 road starts, let up three runs in 5 2/3 frames in a no-decision against Baltimore on Aug. 5

Chen yielded a run and three hits in 7 1/3 dominant innings at Seattle on Monday in his longest start since July 12. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 13 of his last 14 starts, including an uneven five-inning effort opposite Graveman two turns ago. The Taiwan native is 4-0 with a 2.19 ERA in six career starts versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland has lost 14 of its last 17 games against AL East opponents.

2. Athletics RF Josh Reddick is batting .338 with five homers in 20 career games at Camden Yards

3. The all-time series is tied at 256 wins apiece.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Athletics 3