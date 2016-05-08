Preview: Athletics at Orioles

Slugger Chris Davis looks to build off a potential slump-breaking blast when his Baltimore Orioles host the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game series. Davis belted his eighth homer of the campaign and first in eight contests to break out of an 0-for-16 funk and aid a 5-2 victory in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Manny Machado endured one four-game slump for the Orioles but has produced multiple hits in six of nine contests since to raise his average to .345. The Athletics have lost five of their last six since finishing 13-12 in April and send Kendall Graveman to the mound in the finale against Baltimore’s Chris Tillman. Oakland has won only twice in nine games against the Orioles over the last two seasons and will look to the red-hot Josh Reddick, who is 9-for-14 in his last three contests, to help turn the tide Sunday. Coco Crisp recorded three hits to raise his career average at Camden Yards to .364 as the Athletics posted an 8-4 triumph in Saturday’s opening game.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (1-3, 4.40 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (3-1, 2.81)

Graveman struggled en route to losses in his last two starts, allowing 10 runs and 20 hits over 11 innings, after beginning the season with three solid outings. The 25-year-old Mississippi State product has surrendered five home runs, including three against Detroit on April 25. Graveman permitted nine runs and 14 hits over nine innings in two starts against Baltimore last season.

Tillman yielded a total of three runs in his last three outings, recording 22 strikeouts and nine walks while earning two victories. The 28-year-old Californian has been better at home this season, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts. Khris Davis is 2-for-2 with a double and a homer versus Tillman, who is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five career starts against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland CF and leadoff batter Billy Burns is 7-for-18 during his four-game hitting streak.

2. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop struck out four times in Saturday’s doubleheader but extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

3. Athletics 3B Danny Valencia (hamstring) returned to the lineup Saturday for the first time since April 20 and hit safely for the 12th time in 15 games this season.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Athletics 3