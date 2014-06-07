Athletics 4, Orioles 3 (11): Pinch hitter Stephen Vogt delivered an RBI single in the 11th inning as visiting Oakland rallied for its sixth win in seven games.

John Jaso hit a leadoff double against Evan Meek (0-2) and came around to score the go-ahead run three batters later as Vogt hit a grounder through the left side of the infield. Josh Donaldson and Derek Norris homered, Fernando Abad (1-2) worked a scoreless 10th despite allowing two hits and a walk and Sean Doolittle struck out the side in the 11th for his eighth save as Oakland improved to 3-1 on its nine-game road trip.

Chris Davis and Manny Machado went deep while J.J. Hardy collected three hits for the Orioles, who have lost two straight following four consecutive victories. Nick Markakis went 2-for-5 as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Oakland used the long ball to take an early 2-0 lead against Wei-Yin Chen. Donaldson belted a two-out solo homer in the first inning and Norris led off the second with his sixth of the season.

The Orioles got on the board in the bottom of the inning on Jonathan Schoop’s RBI single before turning on the power themselves. Davis began the fourth with ninth blast and Machado launched a solo shot with one out in the fifth for a 3-2 lead that lasted until the eighth, when Yoenis Cespedes plated Coco Crisp with a two-out double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Orioles ran themselves out of a potential victory in the 10th inning as Markakis was thrown out at the plate by Oakland RF Brandon Moss while trying to score on CF Adam Jones’ single before DH Nelson Cruz was caught on a straight steal attempt of home. ... Oakland improved to 23-4 when scoring first. ... Machado took umbrage with a tag by Donaldson in the third inning that he considered excessively hard, causing both benches to empty before order was restored.