Athletics 11, Orioles 1: Brandon Moss hit his second career grand slam and Scott Kazmir struck over seven over seven dominant innings as Oakland took two of three on the road from Baltimore.

Moss and John Jaso drove in four runs apiece while Alberto Callaspo scored three times for the Athletics, who moved to a major league-best 22-12 away from home. Kazmir (7-2) allowed four hits and two walks to improve to 2-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 25 strikeouts against two walks over his last three turns, but reliever Ryan Cook walked Chris Davis with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to end the shutout bid.

Steve Pearce doubled and finished with two of the Orioles’ six hits. Ubaldo Jimenez (2-7) yielded only two hits but was tagged for a season-high six runs while tying another campaign high with five walks over a season-low 2 1/3 innings as Baltimore fell to 3-8 over its last 11 home contests.

After managing only one walk against Jimenez over the first two frames, Oakland made quick work of him in the third when the right-hander issued three straight free passes to open the inning. Jaso brought in two with his double off the top of the wall in right-center before Nick Punto drew the fourth walk of the inning to load the bases again.

Josh Donaldson grounded out to record the first out, but Moss hammered a first-pitch splitter over the fence for his second grand slam in seven games to close the book on Jimenez. Jaso added another run in the fourth with an run-scoring single off Brad Brach and tagged the reliever for three more in the fifth on Jaso’s RBI groundout and Punto’s two-run single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jaso’s two-run double was initially ruled that by first base umpire Gabe Morales before second base umpire Larry Vanover overruled him and flashed the home run sign. The play did not go to replay, however, as Vanover quickly called for a crew chief’s review, leading him to reverse his call. … Athletics C Derek Norris left the game in the sixth when he was hit in the helmet on 3B Manny Machado’s backswing. … Machado and Oakland’s Fernando Abad were each ejected in the eighth when Abad threw consecutive inside pitches to Machado, who flung his bat down the left-field line on the backswing of the second pitch, causing both benches to clear.