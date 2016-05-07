Athletics 8, Orioles 4

BALTIMORE -- Oakland’s Rich Hill continued his dominance on the road as the Athletics snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a split doubleheader Saturday.

Marcus Semien hit his team-leading eighth home run for the A‘s, who had been the only major league team without a victory this month. Oakland manager Bob Melvin picked up the 900th victory of his career.

Hill (4-3) kept the Baltimore off-balance with his curveball and allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Manny Machado had both of the Orioles’ hits off the left-hander, a double in the first and a single in the sixth.

All of Hill’s wins have been away from O.co Coliseum.

Josh Reddick collected three hits and an RBI, while Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the A‘s.

Baltimore’s Mike Wright (1-3), who originally was the scheduled starter Saturday night, was moved up to pitch the day game. Wright labored through five-plus innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the second on a two-out RBI single by Semien. Oakland continued to find hits against Wright, as Lowrie singled and Reddick reached base on a bunt to open the third before Stephen Vogt delivered a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

Reddick delivered again in the fifth with an RBI double to center that scored Billy Burns.

The Orioles also struggled defensively and a passed ball by catcher Matt Wieters on a pitch by Dylan Bundy with the bases loaded allowed the Oakland’s sixth run.

Lowrie followed with a two-run single that pushed the lead to 6-0.

The Orioles finally got on the board in the sixth on a fielder’s choice by Adam Jones.

After Semien hit a two-run shot off lefty Brian Matusz in the eighth, Baltimore’s Joey Rickard had an RBI single and Pedro Alvarez drove in two runs with a double in the ninth.

NOTES: Oakland LF Coco Crisp was back in the lineup after missing the previous game. He has been dealing with a heel injury, which was helped by an extra day off because of Friday’s postponement. Crisp had two singles, a double and scored twice. ... The Orioles recalled INF Paul Janish from Triple-A Norfolk. In a corresponding move, LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned to the Tides. ... Oakland RHP Andrew Triggs was being recalled Saturday from Triple-A Nashville for the second game of the split double-header. He appeared in one game for the A’s this season, throwing a scoreless inning April 25 against Detroit.