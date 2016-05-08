Jimenez helps Orioles earn split with Athletics

BALTIMORE -- Ubaldo Jimenez showed the type of control and command on Saturday that the Baltimore Orioles hoped for when they signed him two years ago.

Chris Davis hit a two-run homer and Jimenez threw eight strong innings as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Oakland A’s 5-2 to split a day-night doubleheader.

Oakland (14-17) rolled to an 8-4 victory in Game 1 earlier in the day thanks to the pitching of starter Rich Hill and Marcus Semien’s homer. The A’s snapped a four-game losing streak.

The nightcap belonged to the Orioles (17-12) mostly because of Jimenez (2-3).

He kept throwing strikes and lasted eight innings, giving up two runs and nine hits, and handing the Baltimore bullpen a much-needed break.

“He was solid, obviously,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He dialed up something we needed. Any time you’re playing a doubleheader, you hope you get deep in the games with your starters so you don’t pay the penalty for a long time.”

Jimenez bounced back from his last start, when he allowed six runs in 4 ? innings in a loss against the White Sox. That game saw the right-hander strike out three and walk four but this time, he fanned six with only one walk while breaking a three-game losing streak.

The right-hander had not won since an April 7 start against the Minnesota Twins in the season’s first series.

“There’s always a motivation to pitch good, but like I said before, I mean, I try to forget what happened in the past,” Jimenez said. “This is baseball. Every day’s a new day so you have to move on.”

Zach Britton closed it in the ninth for his seventh save of the season. This was his first save this week since not pitching for five days after suffering an ankle injury last Saturday.

The homer from Davis off Oakland starter Jesse Hahn (1-1) was the big hit in the four-run fourth, which gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead. Baltimore never trailed again.

Davis said he felt his swing was coming around again in recent at-bats, and he’s now hopeful it will keep working.

“I thought it was starting to get there,” Davis said. “I felt like I’ve been seeing the ball well all year, just either haven’t had a lot to hit or been chasing pitches out of the zone. It was good to get a good swing tonight, and we’ll try to keep it rolling.”

Oakland had its chances, finishing with nine hits, but the A’s only put a handful of runners into scoring position. Eight of the A’s nine hits were singles.

Josh Reddick tied a career high with four hits for the A‘s. He finished 4-for-4 with one RBI. Overall, he went 7-for-9 with two RBIs in the doubleheader and improved his career average to .377 in 23 career games at Oriole Park.

“I’ve said before, it’s an outrageous amount of confidence coming here, just because of past numbers,” Reddick said. “I think the second game was so beneficial because I was so exhausted and tired already that I just didn’t try to do anything, and that slowed everything down for me already.”

The Orioles took the lead in the second when they snapped out of a recent slump with four runs and four hits.

Hyun Soo Kim had an RBI grounder followed by Adam Jones’ run-scoring single. Davis then broke a 0-for-16 skid with a two-run homer to right center that gave Baltimore a 4-0 lead.

The Orioles made it 5-0 in the fourth when Jonathan Schoop scored on a Caleb Joseph’s double-play grounder.

Oakland broke through in the fifth on RBI singles from Josh Phegley and Reddick, cutting Baltimore’s lead to 5-2.

The A’s wanted to wrap up a sweep of the doubleheader to start them on a winning streak but could not pull it off.

“You win the first one, you want to get greedy,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s hard to win doubleheaders, especially on the road, but when you win the first one, everybody’s hell-bent on trying to win the second game. They just got on us pretty quickly there, and scored some runs [and] we couldn’t battle back enough.”

NOTES: Oakland LF Coco Crisp was back in the lineup in Game 1 after missing the previous game. He has been dealing with a heel injury, which was helped by an extra day off because of Friday’s postponement. Crisp had two singles, a double and scored twice in the opener. ... The Orioles recalled INF Paul Janish from Triple-A Norfolk. In a corresponding move, LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned to the Tides and then recalled for the second game of the split double-header. He was then returned to Norfolk after the nightcap. ... Oakland RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled from Triple-A Nashville for the second game. He appeared in one game for the A’s this season, throwing a scoreless inning April 25 against Detroit.