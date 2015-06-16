Preview: Athletics at Padres

The underachieving San Diego Padres fired manager Bud Black before Monday’s series opener against the visiting Oakland Athletics, but the team’s malaise continued into the evening. The Padres’ 9-1 loss dropped them six games back of the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers heading into Tuesday’s contest against Oakland, which has won four of its last six.

The Padres will reportedly name bench coach Dave Roberts or Triple-A El Paso manager Pat Murphy as interim manager for the rest of the season on Tuesday, but whoever gets the job won’t have center fielder Wil Myers available for the next few weeks. Myers was placed on the disabled list Monday for the second time this season after re-aggravating the tendinitis in his left wrist over the weekend. Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt won’t require a trip to the disabled list, but the California native is expected to receive a day off Tuesday to recover from a variety of minor ailments. Vogt broke out of a 3-for-38 start to June with three hits and five RBIs in Monday’s victory.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (3-4, 2.79 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-8, 4.16)

Kazmir snapped a four-game losing streak by yielding one hit over eight dominant innings in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Texas. The three-time All-Star is 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA in four turns during the day compared to 2-3, 3.17 in eight starts at night. Kazmir is facing San Diego for the first time since June 12, 2007, when he received a no-decision after allowing four runs over six frames while pitching for Tampa Bay.

Cashner is aiming for his first victory this month after yielding a total of 16 earned runs in his last three outings. The 28-year-old saw his ERA climb for the fourth straight outing last Thursday when he allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings at Atlanta. Cashner has walked nine batters while striking out three over his last two starts, and he’s winless at Petco Park this season with an 0-5 mark and 3.52 ERA in his five home turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland’s starting pitchers are 11-6 with a 1.95 ERA over the past 22 games.

2. The Padres recalled RHP Cory Mazzoni from El Paso to fill Myers’ roster spot.

3. The Athletics have won seven of their last 10 day games after losing 13 of the first 14.

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, Padres 2