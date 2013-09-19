Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Yoenis Cespedes (right shoulder tendinitis) started at designated hitter Wednesday for the third straight day against the Angels and continued to rest his throwing arm. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cespedes could “potentially” receive a cortisone injection but, “we still don’t know the timing on that.” Cespedes hit a two-run home run, his career-high 24th shot of the season, in a 5-4, 11-inning loss. He hit 23 homers as a rookie last year.

RHP Dan Straily will make his 26th start of the season Thursday night when the A’s open a four-game series against Minnesota, their final regular-season series at home. Straily (10-7) is the 11th rookie in Oakland history to win at least 10 games in a season. Over his past four starts, Straily is 4-0 with a 1.90 ERA and a .181 opponents’ batting average. His winning streak is one shy of his career high. This will be his first career start against the Twins.

RHP Grant Balfour blew his third save of the season in 41 chances Wednesday in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. Balfour entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a 4-2 lead, but he gave up a leadoff single to 2B Erick Aybar and a two-run homer to OF Josh Hamilton with one out. “He’s had a great year if you look at it overall,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Three blown saves is going to do it anywhere. He had good stuff today. He got one fastball not to the right spot against a pretty good fastball hitter.”

CF Coco Crisp hit his career-high 20th home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run shot in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. Crisp’s home run total is the third highest for an Oakland A’s leadoff hitter. Rickey Henderson hit 28 home runs in 1990, and Bert Campaneris hit 22 in 1970.

RHP A.J. Griffin allowed just two runs and one hit -- CF Mike Trout’s two-run homer in the first -- and took a no-decision Wednesday in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. Griffin’s season-high four-game winning streak remained intact. He has allowed just three hits and three runs over his last 15 innings with 19 strikeouts and three walks. He allowed his major league leading 35th home run of the season.

SS Jed Lowrie (strained right hamstring) returned to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Angels after being out of the lineup for two games and went 2-for-5 and scored a run in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. Lowrie, who pinch hit in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over the Angels and was intentionally walked, batted third in the order. “It’s always important to get him in there, but we do have some guys who can pick up the slack when he’s out. You want to make sure you don’t push a guy too far at this point in time of the year, and giving him almost two full days off hopefully helps with that.”