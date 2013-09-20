Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Yoenis Cespedes (right shoulder tendinitis) had a cortisone injection after Wednesday’s game and was out of the lineup Thursday night against Minnesota. Manager Bob Melvin said Cespedes felt “really good” Thursday, but he wanted to give him a day off. “We’re hoping he can play (Friday). Probably DH for a day or two,” Melvin said. “We want him in the outfield and we want him to throw, and sometimes (cortisone) speeds up the process. He has been feeling better with it as of late, but we felt this could speed it up even more.”

RHP Dan Straily allowed three runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings Thursday night and threw a career-high 105 pitches, getting a no-decision in Oakland’s 8-6 win over Minnesota. Straily, whose four-decision winning streak survived, struck out six and walked three. He also had two wild pitches.

RHP Bartolo Colon will make is 29th start of the season Friday night against Minnesota. Since being reinstated from the disabled list Aug. 29, Colon has gone 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA in four starts. He has walked just two batters in his past 24 innings. In 23 career appearances against Minnesota, including 22 starts, Colon is 9-8 with a 4.14 ERA. In his last start against the Twins -- on May 21, 2009, with the White Sox -- he gave up eight runs on seven hits over two innings in a 20-1 loss.

CF Coco Crisp hit his 21st home run of the season, an ongoing career high, Thursday night in an 8-6 win over Minnesota. Crisp’s two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning snapped a 6-6 tie. Earlier in the day, Crisp was selected in a vote of teammates as the 2013 Jim “Catfish” Hunter Award winner, which goes to the A’s most inspirational player. “It caught me by surprise, but I am grateful,” Crisp said of the award. “I go out there, I‘m trying my best. I try to give 100 percent. That’s what our team’s all about.”

INF Alberto Callaspo hit the second pinch home run of his career Thursday night, a solo shot in the sixth inning of Oakland’s 8-6 win over Minnesota. Callaspo has eight home runs this season, three since coming to the A’s from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade. He hit his first pinch homer last season for the Angels on May 26, 2012, at Seattle.

SS Jed Lowrie hit his 13th home run Thursday in an 8-6 win over Minnesota. Lowrie’s blast came during a four-run sixth inning when the A’s rallied to build a 6-3 lead. With three RBIs against the Twins, Lowrie extended his career high to 70.

C John Jaso (concussion) took batting practice Thursday and might go to the instructional league in Arizona on Monday to get some at-bats as a DH, manager Bob Melvin said. Jaso has been on the disabled list since July 25, but Melvin has not ruled out his return this year. “Three or four days ago, I didn’t think there was a chance, where maybe now there is a chance,” Melvin said. “He really turned a corner, and now that he’s out here doing baseball activities, the next step would be to get some at-bats. And if that’s the case, you never know.”