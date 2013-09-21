Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris went 2-for-3 with a double, scored three runs, stole a base and was hit by a pitch Friday night in an 11-0 win over Minnesota. Norris is batting .396 since July 1. In his past six starts, he’s batting .409 (9-for-22).

3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer -- his career-high 24th of the season -- and scored two runs Friday night in an 11-0 victory over Minnesota. Donaldson reached base safely for the 25th straight game, the longest streak by an Athletic over the past five years. He has 54 multi-hit games and 169 total hits.

OF Yoenis Cespedes (right shoulder tendinitis) returned to the starting lineup Friday night at designated hitter against the Minnesota Twins after missing Thursday night’s game and hit his career-high 25th home run, a solo shot in the second inning of an 11-0 A’s win. It was his fifth home run in September, and he’s hitting .358 for the month. Cespedes received a cortisone injection in his throwing shoulder after Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in hopes of speeding his recovery and having him return to the lineup in left field. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cespedes’ felt “good enough to DH,” but he’s not ready to throw and play in the outfield. “So it might be for at least a few days that he’s DHing.”

1B Nate Freiman is battling a strained abdomen/oblique and was not available to play Friday night against Minnesota. Throughout most of the season Freiman has been a constant at first base against left-handed pitchers, but some of those starts lately have been going to Daric Barton, a left-handed hitter. “It depends on the matchups, it depends on the particular starter, it depends on whether we’re looking for more offense or defense. He has had a abdomen/oblique thing he’s been dealing with for probably the last week, week and a half, and that’s why he’s not in there again today. He would have been in there maybe today or tomorrow. He hasn’t taken batting for a few days because of that.” Melvin said Freiman was injured while taking batting practice in the cage. “Muscle strain. It’s in the far portion of the oblique, kind of in the middle of the abdomen.”

RHP Bartolo Colon (17-6) pitched six scoreless innings Friday night, allowing just five hits while striking out eight and walking one in an 11-0 win over Minnesota. Colon is 3-1 with a 0.90 ERA in five starts since being reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 29. He allowed one or fewer earned runs in each of those five starts as his velocity has returned to the low- to mid-90s after dipping into the high 80s.

RHP Jarrod Parker (11-7) will make his 31st start of the season Saturday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series against the Twins at Oakland. Parker’s career-high nine-game winning streak was snapped his last start when he took the loss in a 12-1 defeat the Los Angeles Angels. His 19-start unbeaten streak -- the longest in Oakland history and longest by an A’s pitcher since Lefty Grove’s 21-start streak in 1931 -- also ended. He allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. Parker’s last start was pushed back one day because of a nasty stomach virus. Parker is 1-0 with a 3.0 ERA in three career starts against the Twins, all at Minnesota. He got a no-decision in his only start against the Twins this season, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings of a 4-3 A’s loss on Sept. 10.