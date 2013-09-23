Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray, a rookie, earned his fourth win of the season and on the day Oakland clinched the American League West. He allowed seven hits, two walks and four runs in five innings; 20 of the 22 runs he’s allowed have come in the first three innings of his outings. He has a 5.66 ERA in the first three innings and 0.56 ERA thereafter.

LHP Tommy Milone will be a late change to start Monday’s game at Anaheim, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which reported that Milone will be inserted into the rotation to give the rest of the starters an extra day of rest now that Oakland has the AL West wrapped up. Milone’s last start came on Sept. 15 when he replaced scheduled starter Jarrod Parker, who was out with a stomach virus. Milone earned the win in that game at Texas.

1B Nate Freiman (abdominal strain) remained unavailable Sunday and manager Bob Melvin said he might be out of action in the three-game series at Anaheim this week. Freiman’s postseason roster spot appears to be iffy, considering Daric Barton’s terrific performance since being called up Aug. 26.

OF Coco Crisp became the 10th player in A’s history to hit at least 20 homers and steal at least 20 bases when he stole second base in the sixth inning as part of a double steal with Eric Sogard. “I‘m grateful, and it’s a little shocking,” said Crisp, who hit his 22nd homer of the season, a three-run shot, in the second inning Sunday. The A’s last 20-20 player before Crisp was Ruben Sierra in 1993.

1B Daric Barton went 3-for-3 with a double and a homer Sunday, the day Oakland clinched the division title, and afterward, manager Bob Melvin said he can’t imagine how Barton would not make the team’s postseason roster. Barton is batting .319 in 24 games since being recalled on Aug. 26.