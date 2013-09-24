Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Tommy Milone gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings, but only two runs were earned, and he got his 12th win of the season. Milone struck out Mike Trout three times in the game, among his eight strikeouts overall. “We went over the scouting report before the game and the main thing was just keep the ball low. I was able to do that, especially to him,” Milone said.

LF Yoenis Cespedes tested out his sore right shoulder by throwing in the outfield before Monday’s game against the Angels. Cespedes, who had a cortisone shot in the shoulder last week, has been limited to DH duty lately and was not in Monday’s lineup at all. The A’s will try to get Cespedes in some games in left field this week in preparation for the playoffs.

RHP A.J. Griffin will start Tuesday against the Angels. Griffin, who is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in four career starts against the Angels, is 4-0 with a 3.48 ERA in his past five starts overall.

1B Daric Barton is hitting .319 (23-for-72) with two homers and 10 RBIs since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 26. He has not committed an error at first base in 32 games this season, extending his errorless streak to 79 games, the third longest by a first baseman in Oakland history.

C John Jaso will DH in an instructional league game on Tuesday, but is not expected to rejoin the club this season. Jaso has been out since suffering a concussion when he took a foul ball off the mask on July 24.