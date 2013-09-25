Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson entered Tuesday’s game against the Angels having reached base via hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 28 consecutive games, but the streak ended when he went 0-for-3 in the A’s shutout loss to Jason Vargas. It is the longest such streak by an A’s player in the past five years.

LF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the starting lineup Tuesday as the DH. Bothered by a sore right shoulder, Cespedes has not played in the field since last week, but the A’s are planning to get him back into left field by Friday.

RHP Dan Straily will start Wednesday against the Angels. Straily is 1-2 with a 6.91 ERA in five career starts against the Angels. He leads all American League rookies in wins (10), starts (26), strikeouts (119) and innings pitched (145 2/3).

RHP Grant Balfour has allowed nine runs (eight earned) in his past 11 outings (10 2/3 innings) for a 6.75 ERA. During that stretch, he has six saves, two blown saves and one loss.

RHP A.J. Griffin gave up three runs and five hits in five innings and got the loss in the A’s 3-0 setback to the Angels. It was Griffin’s first loss since Aug. 21, a span of six starts. “He didn’t pitch bad,” manager Bob Melvin said. “When you get shut out, you give up one homer and a bloop that scores two ... They just spoiled some pitches with some foul balls and got his pitch count up after five, and I wasn’t going to extend him too far over. All in all, usually in a game like that you’re keeping your team in the game.”