Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris hit his first home run since Aug. 6 on Friday night, and he made sure there were no doubts. After coming on to pinch-hit for starter Stephen Vogt in the seventh inning, Norris took reliever Oliver Perez deep over the wall in left field to turn a close game into a comfortable 5-2 advantage. He added an RBI double and scored in the eighth, when Oakland piled it on for an 8-2 lead.

LF Yoenis Cespedes had to come out of Friday’s game in the fourth inning after complaining of soreness in his right shoulder. Cespedes was in the outfield for the first time in two weeks but had to be replaced by Seth Smith. The injury comes at a horrible time for a team that’s preparing to begin the postseason in less than a week.

1B Nate Freiman (abdominal strain) is close to being able to return to the lineup, but the right-handed platoon player probably won’t start this weekend because the Mariners have three right-handed starters scheduled to pitch. He did not play in Friday night’s game, even after Seattle brought a pair of left-handed relievers out of the bullpen and manager Bob Melvin started pinch-hitting with right-handed bats off the Oakland bench.

OF Coco Crisp provided plenty of offense Friday night without hitting a ball out of the park. He went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and matched his season high with four hits.

DH Brandon Moss homered for the second time in his past three games Friday night, when he took Mariners starter Felix Hernandez deep for a three-run shot in the first inning. That’s a good sign for a hitter who had just one home run through the first three weeks of September. He closed out August on a power surge and now has 11 homers since Aug. 19.

RHP Jarrod Parker is scheduled to get his final tune-up before the postseason on Saturday, and he’s hoping to build on his recent momentum. In his last start, Parker gave up just one run off four hits over six innings of work. His scheduled Saturday start comes against a Seattle team that he beat 2-1 while pitching a complete game Aug. 19.