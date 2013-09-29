Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray is scheduled to close out his rookie season with his 10th start Sunday. It will be his second start against Seattle, a team he held to two runs off two hits over seven innings on Aug. 20.

OF Yoenis Cespedes was not in the lineup Saturday, one day after having to come out of a game due to soreness in his right shoulder. It appears unlikely Cespedes will play in Sunday’s season finale, but the postseason does not appear to be in jeopardy because the A’s have a few days off before hosting the AL Division Series on Friday. Manager Bob Melvin told the San Francisco Chronicle that Cespedes was feeling a “little bit better” on Saturday. After Saturday’s game, Melvin said: “There’s a real good chance you won’t see him (Sunday).”

OF Coco Crisp might have gone five consecutive games without a home run -- somewhat notable, considering his recent tear -- but that doesn’t mean he has lost his power stroke. He took the fourth pitch of Saturday’s game in Seattle deep to right field but had to settle for a long foul ball when it drifted just outside the pole. Crisp went 0-for-3 Saturday but drove in the A’s first run with a third-inning sacrifice fly.

DH Alberto Callaspo had two hits and two RBIs on Saturday, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. Over his past 10 games, Callaspo is hitting .342 (13 of 38).

1B Brandon Moss officially turned in his first 30-homer season when he went deep for the second consecutive game Saturday. Moss took Seattle reliever Chance Ruffin deep for a two-run shot in the seventh inning. Moss has just three hits over his past four games, and all of them are home runs. “A real tip of the cap to him,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Thirty home runs is a phenomenal feat when you’re getting 650 at-bats, let alone what he got (444 at-bats through Saturday).”

RHP Jarrod Parker got roughed up for the second time in three starts Saturday, when the Seattle Mariners took him deep three times while scoring seven runs over 4 1/3 innings. Brad Miller hit two home runs off Parker, including a fifth-inning grand slam, while Justin Smoak also went long. Parker has allowed seven earned runs in two of his past three starts and doesn’t look in playoff form heading into the AL Division Series.

2B Jemile Weeks saw action for the second day in a row Saturday, when he entered the game as a pinch hitter for Eric Sogard in the sixth inning. Weeks went 0-for-2 and still doesn’t have a hit in six at-bats since his September call-up. He saw his first major league action in center field the previous night, when he entered the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.