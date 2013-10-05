Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray will make his first career postseason appearance Saturday when he faces the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of their American League Division Series at the O.co Coliseum. Gray (5-3) will become the sixth rookie in Oakland history to start a postseason game. In his final four regular-season starts, Gray went 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He struck out 23 and walked nine during that stretch, taking full advantage of his two best pitches, a mid-90s fastball and a sharp-breaking curve. This will mark Gray’s first career appearance against Detroit.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a triple and a two-run home run Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The home run was his first career postseason shot. He hit it off Tigers RHP Max Scherzer in the bottom of the seventh, cutting Detroit’s lead to 3-2. He joined Rickey Henderson as the only Athletics in franchise history to hit a triple and home run in a postseason game. Cespedes extended his ALDS hitting streak to six, the longest in Oakland history. Cespedes has been battling right shoulder tendinitis but started in left field on Friday night.

RHP Bartolo Colon allowed three runs -- all in the first inning -- and 10 hits Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Colon took the loss and fell to 1-4 all-time in nine division series starts. Colon became the oldest pitcher in Oakland history to start a postseason game at 40 years, 133 days.

CF Coco Crisp went 0-for-1, but he recorded a career postseason high three walks Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Crisp walked in the third, sixth and eight innings but never got farther than second base.

RF Josh Reddick went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Detroit In Game 1 of the American League Division Series, but he the Gold Glove winner contributed on defense. In the top of the sixth inning, Reddick gunned down Tigers DH Victor Martinez at home plate for his first career postseason assist. Martinez was trying to score from second on a single by 2B Omar Infante.