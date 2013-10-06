Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray pitched eight shutout innings on Saturday night in his first major-league postseason start, getting a no-decision in the A’s 1-0 victory over Detroit in Game 2 of the ALDS. Gray allowed just four hits while striking out a career-high tying nine. He walked just two. Gray became the sixth rookie in Oakland history to start a postseason game.

C Stephen Vogt hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of Oakland’s 1-0 victory on Saturday night over Detroit in Game 2 of the ALDS. The single was Vogt’s first hit and first walk-off of his postseason career. Vogt also made a key defensive play in the top of the fifth inning with runners on first and third. RHP Sonny Gray struck out Tigers CF Austin Jackson, and Vogt gunned down SS Jose Iglesias at second on a steal attempt, ending the inning.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 on Saturday night and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 1-0 A’s victory over Detroit in Game 2 of the ALDS. Cespedes extended his ALDS hitting streak to seven games, the longest in Oakland history. His seven-game streak is also the longest career-opening postseason streak in Oakland history. He’s batting .370 (10-for-27) in those seven career postseason games.

A’s CF Coco Crisp was bothered by leg cramps in the late innings of Game 1 of the ALDS against Detroit on Friday night but was in the starting lineup again for Game 2 on Saturday. Crisp went 0-for-4 and struck out once.

RHP Jarrod Parker will make his fourth career postseason appearance and third start on Monday at Detroit in Game 3 of the ALDS. Parker is 0-4 with a 6.65 ERA in four career starts against Detroit, including the postseason. He went 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in two starts against the Tigers last season in the ALDS. In the regular season, he’s 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA against Detroit. In his only start against the Tigers this year, he allowed a career-high eight runs and a career-high tying nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in a 10-1 A’s loss on April 14 at Oakland. Parker struggled late in the season and took the loss in his final start, allowing seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 7-5 loss to Seattle.