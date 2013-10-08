Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Dan Straily makes his first postseason start Tuesday at Detroit and the second start of his career against the Tigers. Straily was the winning pitcher Aug. 28 when Oakland defeated Detroit 14-4. He gave up eight hits in six innings, but the only run he allowed came on a solo home run by RF Torii Hunter in the third inning. The Athletics have started rookie pitchers in six of their past nine playoff games, but none has won since LHP Barry Zito in the fourth game of the AL Championship Series against the Yankees in 2000.

RHP Grant Balfour and Detroit DH Victor Martinez got into a shouting match after Martinez fouled off a 1-1 pitch in the ninth inning Monday. “It’s playoff baseball,” Tigers manager Jim Leyland said. “Everybody in the league knows, including Oakland, that (Balfour) is an energy guy. It looks like he came off mound yelling at Victor. Victor took exception to it, and I don’t blame him.” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said, “I know Balfour talks to himself quite a bit. Sometimes players maybe think he’s talking to them.”

1B Brandon Moss got to Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez for a tiebreaking solo shot with one out in the fifth Monday. “I was just trying to hit something,” Moss said. “It seems like I’ve got two strikes on me in every at-bat. In all honesty, I‘m just trying to hit a mistake. I swung over a couple pitches. He left a changeup up, and I stayed back and hit it.” It was the first postseason home run for Moss.

RHP Jarrod Parker lasted just five innings and 73 pitches against Detroit on Monday but turned the game over to Oakland’s relief corps with a 6-3 lead. “I think in Jarrod’s case, (he was) maybe pitching to the score a little bit,” manager Bob Melvin said. “But the bullpen came in and shut it down.” Parker retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced before giving up Detroit’s only three runs. A double play helped him face just three batters in the fifth.

DH Seth Smith hit a two-run home run Monday that made it 6-3 in the fifth and produced the game’s final score. “I got a 3-1 fastball right there,” said Smith, who is hitting .364 with four home runs off Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez in his career. “I don’t think (Yoenis) Cespedes being on first hurt anything -- him being on first, his speed and the things he can do.” Sanchez said Cespedes wasn’t a distraction, but his inability to locate his pitches was.

RF Josh Reddick is just 2-for-11 in the division series with Detroit, but one of those two hits was a home run, the start of a two-run fourth Monday that gave Oakland a 3-0 lead. Reddick has two career postseason home runs, both against Detroit.