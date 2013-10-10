Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray will start for Oakland in Game 5 against the Tigers, as Oakland manager Bob Melvin chose him rather than veteran RHP Bartolo Colon. Gray faced Detroit for the first time in his short career Saturday and blanked the Tigers on four hits over eight innings, striking out nine with his electric curve and lightning fastball. “We looked at it from a bunch of different angles,” Melvin said Wednesday night. “And the short of it is, it came down to Sonny’s last game that he pitched, so that’s the route we’re going to go.”

RHP Bartolo Colon, bypassed for the start in Game 5 against the Tigers, will be available out of the bullpen. Manager Bob Melvin praised his reaction to the news. “This guy has 18 wins, he’s been as consistent as you can be, he’s an All-Star, an 18-year veteran, and he made it easy on me,” Melvin said. “He said, ‘OK, I just want to win.’ He definitely could have had a gripe with the decision and I wouldn’t have been surprised, but he made it easy.”