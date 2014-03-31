FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
April 1, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played in several minor league games the final week in Arizona, and he is expected to return April 5, the first day he will be eligible to be activated.

RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training. Rodriguez is likely to have a full 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.