Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played in several minor league games the final week in Arizona, and he is expected to return April 5, the first day he will be eligible to be activated.

RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training. Rodriguez is likely to have a full 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento.