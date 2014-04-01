Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two singles, one that traveled 400 feet and hit the top of the center-field wall and bounced back in the eighth inning with runners on first and second. Instead of a three-run homer, Donaldson settled for a single off RHP Cody Allen. 1B Daric Barton had gone back to second base to tag up and couldn’t advance past third on Donaldson’s long blast.

RHP Sonny Gray, making his first career Opening Day start, pitched six scoreless innings but got a no-decision Monday night in a 2-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Gray allowed just five hits and struck out seven, but he walked three and threw 105 pitches, just 64 for strikes. He became the second pitcher in Oakland A’s history to allow no runs in his Opening Day start, joining RHP Tim Hudson (2003). “I was just sporadic with the fastball,” Gray said. “Came away feeling pretty well. Just came up a little short on the game tonight. That’s always a tough one.”

RHP Joe Blanton, who began his career with Oakland, signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. He went 2-14 with a 6.04 ERA last season with the Angels, who released him last week. He went 47-46 with a 4.25 during part of five seasons with the A’s from 2004-2008. Blanton adds starting pitching depth to an organization that lost RHP Jarrod Parker for the season to Tommy John surgery and is without RHP A.J. Griffin (flexor tendinitis) until at least May.

RHP Jim Johnson, Oakland’s new closer, took the loss Monday night in his A’s debut against Cleveland. Johnson entered a scoreless game at the start of the ninth but allowed two earned runs on two hits and walked one in a 2-0 loss. He left the game to a chorus of boos from A’s fans. “I would have booed me, too,” Johnson said. “I (stunk) today. I’ll admit it. That’s fine. I deserved it. I expect that. The next time they’re probably going to be cheering.”