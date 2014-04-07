Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Eric Sogard had a career-high-tying three hits Sunday in a 6-3 victory against Seattle. He went 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Sogard started the season 0-for-7. “When he gets hot, he gets really hot,” manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Sonny Gray (1-0) gave up three runs, one earned, over six innings and earned his first victory of the season Sunday as the A’s beat Seattle 6-3. Gray struck out three, walked two and allowed six hits, overcoming his second consecutive slow start. “Right now the first inning or two have been giving me fits,” Gray said, “so I’ll get with (pitching coach) Curt (Young) and figure out a way to correct that.”

RHP Ryan Cook (right shoulder tightness) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list at some point during the road trip that begins Monday, manager Bob Melvin said. “At this point I feel like I‘m ready and I obviously want to take the next step,” said Cook, a key setup man for Oakland the past two seasons. He pitched twice on a rehab assignment for Class A Stockton last week. “I felt really great, actually,” Cook said.

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his first home run of the season Sunday, a solo shot to right-center field in the eighth inning of a 6-3 victory against Seattle. After a rough spring training, Cespedes is hitting just .217 in six regular-season games, but he has a double, a triple and a home run and has started to have success hitting to the opposite field when pitchers try to work him outside.

RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) will begin strengthening exercises for his right arm next week, but he will won’t resume throwing for at least a week or two more. “I‘m going to start doing some more motion stuff and stretching next week,” Griffin said Sunday. “It’s just (been) a lot of rest and trying to get everything right and then strengthening and then starting to throw after that. Still a little bit longer to go.” Griffin went 14-10 with a 3.83 ERA last season after going 7-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 2012.

RHP Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save with the A’s on Sunday in a 6-3 victory over Seattle. Johnson took two losses and blew a save in his first two appearances, getting booed off the O.co Coliseum field both times. He pitched a scoreless inning Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Mariners, then allowed a walk and a hit but struck out two Sunday, earning cheers. “I’ve been just trying to get better and not make the same mistakes I made earlier,” Johnson said. “Obviously everybody knows how things started, and I‘m just trying to get back in a little bit of rhythm and stay there as long as I possibly can.”

1B/DH Brandon Moss, who had 30 home runs last year, hit his first of the season Sunday, a three-run blast into the right-center-field seats off Mariners RHP Erasmo Ramirez in Oakland’s 6-3 victory. Moss’ blast came in the third inning, and it erased Seattle’s 3-0 lead. “We were out there grinding out at-bats,” Moss said. “That’s what we did last year. We’re never really out of it. We’re always a swing away.”