Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson, who doubled in the first inning, has hit safely in each of his past 12 games against the Minnesota Twins. After starting the season 2-for-22, Donaldson has five hits in his last 13 at-bats, raising his batting average from .091 to .194.

OF Coco Crisp (left wrist inflammation) sat out his second game in a row. He is not expected to need a trip to the disabled list, but he could be out of the lineup until Friday, when Oakland opens a three-game series at Safeco Field against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Jim Johnson couldn’t close out the win Wednesday. Handed a two-run lead heading to the ninth inning, Johnson allowed two walks and a single to load the bases with one out before giving up a single. He was replaced by RHP Dan Otero, who allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly before escaping a bases-loaded jam. Johnson pitched one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. His ERA this season is 18.90.

SS Jed Lowrie, who left Monday’s game due to a right lower-leg contusion, was back in the lineup Wednesday. He went 0-for-3 but walked twice and scored a run.