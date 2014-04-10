FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 10, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson, who doubled in the first inning, has hit safely in each of his past 12 games against the Minnesota Twins. After starting the season 2-for-22, Donaldson has five hits in his last 13 at-bats, raising his batting average from .091 to .194.

OF Coco Crisp (left wrist inflammation) sat out his second game in a row. He is not expected to need a trip to the disabled list, but he could be out of the lineup until Friday, when Oakland opens a three-game series at Safeco Field against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Jim Johnson couldn’t close out the win Wednesday. Handed a two-run lead heading to the ninth inning, Johnson allowed two walks and a single to load the bases with one out before giving up a single. He was replaced by RHP Dan Otero, who allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly before escaping a bases-loaded jam. Johnson pitched one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. His ERA this season is 18.90.

SS Jed Lowrie, who left Monday’s game due to a right lower-leg contusion, was back in the lineup Wednesday. He went 0-for-3 but walked twice and scored a run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.