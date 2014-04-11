Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain), who has been on the disabled list since March 21, is expected to be activated April 11. He hit the ball well in rehab starts with Class A Stockton and Triple-A Sacramento.

3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak against the Minnesota Twins to 13 straight games with his third-inning home run. Over the 13 games he is hitting .423. Thursday’s long ball was Donaldson’s first of 2014.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-5 in Thursday’s win, raising his average to .250. He was 4-for-11 in the series and is now 17-for-38 (.447) with 14 RBIs in nine games at Target Field and 22-for-52 (.423) against the Twins. ... The two home runs on Thursday gave the A’s nine on the year, which is ties them for 10th in the league with five other teams. Oakland was third in the majors in home runs as a team in 2013 with 186.

SS Nick Punto was in the starting lineup for the first time this series. Punto, who played seven seasons for the Minnesota Twins, appeared in the two previous games as a pinch hitter and pinch runner. He went 1-for-2 with two walks in the 6-1 win and is now batting .214 on the year.

SS Alberto Callaspo had three straight multi-hit games and batted .462 in the series against the Minnesota Twins. He now has five straight multi-hit games against the Twins.

RF Josh Reddick was given the day off by A’s manager Bob Melvin Thursday. Reddick went 0-5 with four strikeouts and grounded into a double play on Wednesday and is batting .103 on the season.