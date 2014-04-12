Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray was solid, if not spectacular, in a win over Seattle last week, when he went six innings and allowed three runs - one earned - off six hits in his last outing. The Mariners will get another shot at Gray on Saturday night in Seattle, and they’re hoping for better luck against the 24-year-old starter. Gray is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against Seattle.

LHP Tommy Milone had an auspicious debut to his 2014 season on Friday, when his first three pitches got tagged for base hits as Seattle jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead. After having his scheduled first start rained out last Saturday, Milone finally took the mound on Friday and promptly gave up a leadoff double to Seattle’s Abraham Almonte on the first pitch. His next pitch resulted in a bunt single from Brad Miller, then the Mariners’ Robinson Cano added another infield single to drive in Almonte from third base on Milone’s third pitch of the game. Milone eventually settled down but ended up allowing 10 hits and three earned runs over five innings.

OF Coco Crisp (wrist) was not in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game Friday, although he came on to pinch hit in the top of the ninth inning. Crisp took batting practice with the team and then came out of the dugout with two outs in the ninth inning and the A’s trailing 6-4. He struck out to end the game and had his left wrist wrapped in ice afterward.

RHP Jim Johnson, Oakland’s demoted closer, bounced back with a strong two-inning performance at Seattle on Friday night. Johnson struck out four of the six batters he faced while pitching two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth. “That was by far the best stuff we’ve seen from him,” manager Bob Melvin said.

OF Josh Reddick was not in the lineup Friday, in part because of his history against Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. Reddick told The San Francisco Chronicle before Friday’s game that manager Bob Melvin informed him that his lifetime average of .133 against Hernandez was a factor. Reddick is off to a terrible start (3 for 29) this season and could use a boost of confidence at the plate.