Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Steven Souza Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. The rookie has good power, with 75 homers in the minor leagues. In seven games with Syracuse this season, he was batting .273 with two homers, seven RBIs, six walks and four strikeouts.

OF Craig Gentry is finally healthy enough to contribute after missing the entire spring with a back injury. The 30-year-old was acquired from Texas during the offseason but was on the disabled list until Saturday, when the A’s activated him and designated OF Sam Fuld for assignment. The right-handed Gentry was not in the lineup Saturday night but came on to pinch hit in the ninth inning, flying out to right field in his only at-bat. He could eventually end up platooning with OF Josh Reddick.

3B Josh Donaldson continued his road-trip tear with a two-run homer in the first inning of Saturday’s game at Seattle. Donaldson has now hit safely in six consecutive games and has a .348 batting average (8 for 23) on the current road trip -- with two home runs and six RBI.

OF Yoenis Cespedes made a costly base-running error in the sixth inning by, quite simply, not running. Cespedes appeared to fly out to left field to open the inning, but Mariners LF Dustin Ackley lost the ball as he tried to throw it back into the infield. Cespedes had already turned back toward the visiting dugout, so Ackley retrieved the ball and retired him on a 7-6-3 putout.

OF Coco Crisp (wrist) returned to the starting lineup for the first time in five games on Saturday. He led off the game with a single and went 1 for 3, scoring two of the A’s three runs. “It all starts with him,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s a very important guy for us. We’re very cognizant of using him. He’s a key guy for us, and he got us going again today.”

-- LHP Scott Kazmir has a four-start winning streak, going back to last season, heading into his scheduled start on Sunday at Seattle. The veteran is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts with the A’s this season and has a 4-0 record and 1.37 ERA in his past four starts -- including two with Cleveland to close out the 2013 season.

OF Sam Fuld was designated for assignment before Saturday’s game and there is a good chance it could mark the end of his tenure with the A‘s. If another team claims him off waivers, or Fuld declines the subsequent demotion, he will be moving on. Fuld, who had a .200 batting average, was a victim of the numbers game after Oakland activated OF Craig Gentry from the disabled list and got CF Coco Crisp back from a wrist injury.

--RHP Luke Gregorson posted Oakland’s first save since closer Jim Johnson was demoted earlier in the week, finishing Saturday night’s ninth inning in a 3-1 win over Seattle. Gregorson came on to relieve left-hander Sean Doolittle after the Mariners put right-handed pinch-hitter Willie Bloomquist in the game. Gregorson struggled to get through the inning, giving up singles to Bloomquist and Dustin Ackley before retiring the final two batters for his first save of the season. Afterward, manager Bob Melvin said he will continue to use the lefty-righty combo of Doolittle and Gregorson in the eighth and ninth innings until Johnson regains his confidence.

OF Josh Reddick was back in the lineup on Saturday, seeing his first action since Wednesday night. Offensive struggles landed Reddick on the bench, and his 0-for-4 performance at the plate on Saturday dropped his season batting average to .091.