Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

CF Coco Crisp reached base safely for the seventh time in seven starts Sunday, when he went 2-for-4 with a fifth-inning single. Craig Gentry came on for Crisp in the eighth inning, when Crisp was limited by a sore hamstring. Manager Bob Melvin said he was been planning to give Crisp a day off Monday anyway, so don’t expect to see the center fielder back in the lineup in the opener of the Angels series.

LHP Scott Kazmir dominated Seattle for six scoreless innings Sunday, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. Kazmir threw 82 pitches without allowing a walk, but he had to come out of the game due to tightness in his left triceps. Both Kazmir and manager Bob Melvin said the injury won’t prevent the veteran from making his next start.

SS Jed Lowrie wasn’t in the starting lineup for the first time all season Sunday. Veteran Nick Punto handled shortstop duties and went 1-for-3 with a walk. Lowrie came on to pinch-hit in the eighth inning. He walked before exiting for a pinch runner.

RHP Jesse Chavez is making the most out of his chance to be a starter. He allowed just one run in each of his first two starts this season, although he doesn’t have a win to show for it since both games ended up going extra innings. The longtime reliever is expected to get his third start of the season Monday when the A’s play at the Angels in Anaheim.

C John Jaso went hitless with two strikeouts over his final three at-bats of the weekend series, which wouldn’t have been notable if not for the way he fared up to that point. The former Mariner unloaded on Seattle pitching by getting hits in four of his first five at-bats. After his 1-for-4 performance Sunday, Jaso is hitting .280 for the season -- a significant increase after he entered the series with a .176 average.

LHP Sean Doolittle became the third A’s pitcher to record a save this season when he threw the ninth inning Sunday in Oakland’s 3-0 win over the Mariners. Doolittle and RHP Luke Gregerson had saves in back-to-back games coming on the heels of RHP Jim Johnson being relieved of his closing duties. Johnson had one save and a 18.90 ERA before manager Bob Melvin announced the team would employ a closer-by-committee approach for the time being.

RF Josh Reddick ended an 0-for-14 slump with an eighth-inning single Sunday. That marked only the fourth hit all season for Reddick, who is batting .111 after going 1-for-3 in the game.