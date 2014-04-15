Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry made his first start of the season Monday against the Angels, going 1-for-3 while subbing in center field for Coco Crisp (tight hamstring). Gentry was on the disabled list with a strained lower back until being activated April 12.

RHP Dan Straily will make his third start of the season Tuesday against the Angels. He has yielded three runs or fewer in his last eight starts, going back to Aug. 28 of last year. Straily is 1-3 with a 5.82 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in seven innings Monday against the Angels but received a no-decision. Chavez, who struck out nine and walked none, still does not have a decision this season, despite an ERA of 1.35.

C John Jaso has a career batting average of .424 (28-for-66) at Angel Stadium, best in the majors among players with at least 75 plate appearances. He was not in the starting lineup Monday against the Angels, but hit a pinch-hit, two-run, game-winning home run in the top of the ninth.