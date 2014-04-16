Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Tommy Milone will make his second start of the season Wednesday against the Angels. In his first start, he got the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) and 10 hits in five innings against the Mariners. He is 5-2 with a 4.35 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels.

RHP Dan Otero faced four batters Tuesday against the Angels, allowing two hits (but no runs) and striking out two. In 58 career innings, he has not allowed a home run.

RHP Dan Straily had his worst start of the season Tuesday against the Angels, giving up six runs on seven hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings. It marked the first time an A’s starter gave up more than three earned runs in a game all season.

CF Coco Crisp (hamstring) was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, and he flied out as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning. He is expected to be back in the starting lineup Wednesday.

DH Alberto Callaspo has five multi-hit games in his 10 starts this season. He is batting .368 (14-for-38) in April, and he is a career .295 (136 for 461) career hitter in the month, his best for any month.