April 19, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Coco Crisp’s error in the fifth inning snapped a 145-game errorless streak, fifth longest in Oakland franchise history for an outfielder. He made up for it with two hits, two RBIs, a walk and a two-run homer.

SS Jed Lowrie was a target for Houston in more ways than one. The Astros apparently didn’t appreciate that he bunted with a seven-run, first-inning lead and expressed their opinions to him during the game. Also, he was forced to dance out of the way of a pitch from RHP Paul Clemens. “We’re talking about the first inning of a major-league game,” said Lowrie, suggesting the Astros had plenty of time to come back from a seven-run deficit. “These games are important, and there’s a lot on the line.”

LHP Sean Doolittle agreed to a five-year contract. “It’s still a little bit surreal,” he said. It’s possible Doolittle could emerge as a future closer, especially with RHP Jim Johnson due to hit free agency after the season. Doolittle is a former first-base prospect with Oakland, having converted to pitching after the 2011 season.

RF Josh Reddick’s homer in the first inning was his first since Sept. 17 and 87 at-bats. He had three hits and raised his average from .098 to .156. “I felt really good out there, the best I’ve felt since Opening Night,” said Reddick, who entered the game hitting .098. “I’ve just got to build on it.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
