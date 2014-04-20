FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
April 20, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Yoenis Cespedes has a 14-game hitting streak vs. Houston dating back to last season. He is batting .421 (22-for-57) during the streak, including 2-for-4 on Saturday.

CF Coco Crisp was not in Oakland’s starting lineup because the A’s have been cautious about having the center fielder bat right-handed since he received a cortisone shot in his left wrist. He was available off the bench.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, who had Tommy John surgery last year, threw a bullpen session at the Coliseum on Saturday morning and used all of his pitches. Manager Bob Melvin said O‘Flaherty might be ready to throw to hitters when the A’s return from their next road trip in early May, the next step before any potential rehab assignment.

OF Josh Reddick is 6-for-9 in the series and he contributed the walkoff hit, a one-out single off Chad Qualls in the ninth Saturday. He joked afterward that it’s because he found a box of his bats above Alberto Callaspo’s locker, and he’s been using them the past two days; Callaspo is batting .327.

