Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Yoenis Cespedes left the game Sunday with what was described as a bruised heel. “It’s not that bad,” said A’s manager Bob Melvin. “He could play Monday night. If not, then Tuesday.” Cespedes, in his third season since defecting from Cuba, is batting. 254.

RHP Dan Straily matches up Monday against the Rangers’ 27-year-old Japanese star, Yu Darvish. Straily had a no decision in his last start, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing a career-high seven hits to the Angels, a game the A’s won 10-9 in 11 inning at Anaheim. Straily is 3-1 in six career starts against Texas.

RHP Jim Johnson, the reliever acquired in trade from Baltimore during the winter, remained unpopular with demanding A’s fans, who booed him - if lightly - when, entering in the seventh, he gave up a walk and a single - and was replaced Sean Doolittle. However, Houston didn’t score.

C John Jaso threw out Houston’s Jose Altuve trying to steal third in the first inning. It was the first caught stealing by either Jaso or C Derek Norris after 13 successful attempts by opposition runners.