Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Andy Parrino was claimed off waivers Monday from the Texas Rangers and sent to Triple-A Sacramento. The Rangers had claimed Parrino off waivers from the A’s on March 3. He was sent to Triple-A Round Rock, where he hit .189 with five RBIs in 13 games before being designated for assignment on April 18. Last year, he hit .118 with two doubles and one RBI in 14 games for the A‘s.

LHP Tommy Milone, still searching for his first victory of the season, will make his third start Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. Milone (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits over six innings Wednesday but got a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. He struck out one and walked two. Milone has eight strikeouts and only two walks this season in 11.0 innings, but opposing hitters have .306 average.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (bruised right heel) was not in the lineup Monday night when the A’s opened a three-game series against Texas. Cespedes left Sunday’s game against Houston in the top of the seventh inning. Cespedes pinch hit in the seventh Monday and hit a deep fly to center field for an out. He remained in the game in left field and made the game’s final out in the ninth.

RHP Dan Straily allowed three runs on six hits but lasted just five innings and received a no-decision Monday night in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Straily struck out six and walked only two. In his previous start, he lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Angels, allowing six runs and seven hits. He received a no-decision in a 10-9 A’s loss in 11 innings to the Angels. “I gave them more opportunities than I should have,” Straily said. “It was not great by any means.”

LF Brandon Moss hit his fourth career home run against Rangers RHP Yu Darvish, leading off the second inning. Moss tied Angels CF Mike Trout for the most career home runs off the Ranger right-hander. Moss entered the game 5-for-15 with three home runs and five RBIs against Darvish.