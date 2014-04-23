Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray will make his fifth start of the season Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against Texas. Gray (3-0) has won his past three starts and has a six-game winning streak dating to Sept. 11 last season. He‘s’ 6-0 with a 2.35 ERA over that stretch. This season has a 1.90 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks in 25.0 innings.

LHP Tommy Milone allowed three runs on five hits over six innings and received a no-decision Tuesday night in the A’s 5-4 loss to Texas. Milone (0-1) walked four and struck out just one. In seven career starts against Texas, he’s 2-4 with a 4.07 ERA.

LF Yoeneis Cespedes (bruised right heel) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday against Texas. Cespedes came out of Oakland’s game against Houston on Sunday in the seventh inning but came off the bench Monday against Texas as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and finished the game in left field. Cespedes went 1-for-3 with an RBI double.

CF Coco Crisp was in the lineup Tuesday night against Texas despite bruised ribs he suffered while attempting to make a diving catch Monday night in the sixth inning. X-rays of Crisp’s ribs Monday night were negative. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Crisp will probably get Wednesday off. “Based on experiences with him here, he plays at a high level,, always diving and on the ground, and we got to make sure that he’s healthy to get through a season.” Crisp went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.