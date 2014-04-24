Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a double Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. He had the A’s only extra-base hit against Texas LHP Martin Perez, who pitched his second consecutive shutout. Donaldson has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games, batting .324 (23-for-71) during that span. Before that, he batted .091 (2-for-22) in his first five games of the season.

RHP Sonny Gray suffered his first loss of the season Wednesday, giving up five hits and three runs over seven innings in a 3-0 loss to Texas as his record fell to 3-1. Gray had won six straight decisions dating to Sept. 11 last season. He struck out eight, walked four and lost his duel with Rangers LHP Martin Perez, who threw his second straight shutout.

CF Coco Crisp was out of the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon against Texas. He bruised his ribs attempting to make a diving catch Monday night in the sixth inning but stayed in the game and started Tuesday night against Texas. X-rays of Crisp’s ribs Monday night were negative. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he wanted to give Crisp a chance to rest Wednesday.

SS Jed Lowrie went 1-for-4 Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to Texas and is batting .324 in his past eight games. During that stretch, Lowrie has five doubles, one home run and seven runs scored. He batted .111 in his previous seven games.