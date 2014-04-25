Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson recorded his first career multi-homer game, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of two-run blasts and two walks. He reached base five times for the second time in his career and became the first player to record two walks, two homers and three hits in the same game since Ben Zobrist on June 9, 2012. Donaldson extended his hitting streak to six games, batting .417 (10-for-24) over that stretch.

LF Yoenis Cespedes suffered a left hamstring strain running out a ground ball to Astros SS Jonathan Villar in the seventh inning. Cespedes was replaced by pinch runner Josh Reddick and will likely miss the next two games before his status is reevaluated.

CF Coco Crisp, who was out of the starting lineup Wednesday due to bruised ribs suffered Monday, returned to the lineup Thursday. He went 1-for-5, notching an RBI single and scoring.

RHP A.J. Griffin will consult with Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff on Tuesday in Houston for a second opinion on his right elbow. Griffin was shut down with right flexor tendinitis during spring training and experienced more discomfort when he began begin throwing last week.

LHP Scott Kazmir started 3-0 for the first time in his career and got his first win in his hometown of Houston. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts, over six innings. The Athletics improved to 5-0 in his starting assignments this season. Kazmir has yielded one run or less in 11 of his last 23 starts dating back to June 21, 2013, and is 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA over that span. Kazmir was the 15th overall pick of the 2012 draft out of Cypress Falls High School in northwest Houston. “I have family here,” Kazmir said. “It’s always more special.”