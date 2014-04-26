Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Griffin was the subject of conflicting reports, with the Athletics denying published reports that he will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Griffin was shut down in spring training with right flexor tendinitis and is scheduled to visit a Houston-area doctor on Tuesday for a second opinion.

LF Brandon Moss was hit twice by a pitch in the ninth inning. He became the first player to be hit twice in the same inning since David DeJesus of the Chicago Cubs was hit twice in the top of the seventh inning on June 18, 2012 against the Chicago White Sox.

SS Jed Lowrie gave the Athletics a 4-0 lead with his two-run single in the second inning, marking his fifth consecutive plate appearance reaching base. Lowrie is now 8-for-17 (.470) with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs in his last four games against the Astros.

RHP Jesse Chavez entered Friday having allowed just four earned runs in his four starts. Against the Astros, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings. However, the Athletics improved to 5-0 in his starts this season.