Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson finished 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to eight games with his single in the eighth inning. He is batting 12-for-32 (.375) during that streak.

RHP Dan Straily tossed his third quality start of the season and his first since April 10 at Minnesota, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. Straily did not factor in the decision and is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Astros, posting 25 strikeouts in 20 innings.

LF Brandon Moss cranked a three-run home run in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Jerome Williams, increasing his RBI total to 20 on the season. Moss is now tied with 3B Josh Donaldson for the team lead in RBIs. Three of his four home runs this season have come with two teammates on base.

LHP Sean Doolittle continued his recent struggles and has now allowed eight runs over his last eight games and 6 2/3 innings. He did not record an out against the Astros on Saturday night, allowing four runs on four hits in the eighth. He has yet to issue a walk over 11 2/3 innings this season.